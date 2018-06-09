Police hope rapist's 66-year sentence serves as strong message

Khomotso Khoza has been sentenced to 66 years in prison for raping three women.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say they hope the heavy sentence of a convicted rapist will serve as a strong message for all those who commit crimes against women and children.

It's understood the crimes happened at the Chuene Game Resort near Polokwane last year when Khosa lured two of the women to the resort with the false promise of jobs.

Khosa has been handed two life sentences and an additional 16 years imprisonment.