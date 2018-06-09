Parktown Boys assault, racism victims must feel comfortable speaking out

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school yesterday to investigate claims of assault and racism.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he wants to ensure that the pupils who have been violated at Parktown Boys High School feel comfortable speaking out about the incidents before a disciplinary committee.

Lesufi visited the school yesterday to investigate claims of assault and racism.

Last year the school came into the spotlight when a water polo coach who has since resigned was accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 pupils.

A total of six teachers have been accused of various acts of misconduct including assault and racism.

Lesufi says he's aware of parents refusing to have their children testify against the teachers out of fear of further victimisation.

“If the parents say ‘if the teachers are still at school, we are not going to give you consent’ I would rather move the teachers away so that I get consent. And if the parents say, ‘we’ve raised complaints with

investigators, we’re not happy’, I’d rather have new people coming in so that the parents are happy.”