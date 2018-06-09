Parktown Boys assault, racism victims must feel comfortable speaking out
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school yesterday to investigate claims of assault and racism.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he wants to ensure that the pupils who have been violated at Parktown Boys High School feel comfortable speaking out about the incidents before a disciplinary committee.
Lesufi visited the school yesterday to investigate claims of assault and racism.
Last year the school came into the spotlight when a water polo coach who has since resigned was accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 pupils.
A total of six teachers have been accused of various acts of misconduct including assault and racism.
Lesufi says he's aware of parents refusing to have their children testify against the teachers out of fear of further victimisation.
“If the parents say ‘if the teachers are still at school, we are not going to give you consent’ I would rather move the teachers away so that I get consent. And if the parents say, ‘we’ve raised complaints with
investigators, we’re not happy’, I’d rather have new people coming in so that the parents are happy.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Court gives Jacob Zuma a warning as corruption case postponed
-
ANC KZN says to abide by court interdict
-
Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council
-
‘Tired of keeping quiet’ - Zuma threatens to expose accusers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.