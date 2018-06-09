Mantashe: ANC KZN consultative conference can't go on due to disruptions

The abandoning of the consultative conference comes as Mantashe was disrupted by delegates singing songs in support of former President Jacob Zuma last night and not allowing Mantashe to speak.

DURBAN - ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the provincial consultative conference of the ANC in KZN cannot go ahead because of disruptions which he calls “planned and deliberate”.

The abandoning of the consultative conference comes as Mantashe was disrupted by delegates singing songs in support of former President Jacob Zuma last night and not allowing Mantashe to speak.

He says a lot needs to be done to solve the problems in KwaZulu-Natal

Delegates have now been called for a closed session to be briefed and thereafter the provincial leadership is expected to formally communicate the decision.

The provincial elective conference was meant to get underway yesterday after several postponements.

KZN ANC members have been trying to vote for new leadership since the outcomes of the 2015 gathering were nullified by the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year.

But at the last minute, the start of the elective conference was halted after 44 disgruntled branches from divided regions filed an urgent court interdict which was granted.

Some members of the NEC and the provincial task team announced that there will instead be a consultative gathering to discuss 2019 election plans and the Nasrec resolutions.

More info to follow.