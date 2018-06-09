Man critically injured after crashing into lamp post

The details surrounding the crash are not yet known and are being investigated.

JOHANNESBURG - One man has been critically injured following an accident on Friday night in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.

It is believed that the man lost control of his car and crashed into a lamp post resulting in him sustaining serious injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said: “At approximately 20.30pm, paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying next to the vehicle. The man was immediately treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. Three more men, who were passengers, did not sustain any serious injuries.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)