Man critically injured after crashing into lamp post

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Man critically injured after crashing into lamp post

The details surrounding the crash are not yet known and are being investigated.

ER24 paramedics attending to an injured driver at the scene of an accident in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg. Picture: ER24.
ER24 paramedics attending to an injured driver at the scene of an accident in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg. Picture: ER24.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One man has been critically injured following an accident on Friday night in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.

It is believed that the man lost control of his car and crashed into a lamp post resulting in him sustaining serious injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said: “At approximately 20.30pm, paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying next to the vehicle. The man was immediately treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. Three more men, who were passengers, did not sustain any serious injuries.”

The details surrounding the crash are not yet known and are being investigated.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA