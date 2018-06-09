Man critically injured after crashing into lamp post
The details surrounding the crash are not yet known and are being investigated.
JOHANNESBURG - One man has been critically injured following an accident on Friday night in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.
It is believed that the man lost control of his car and crashed into a lamp post resulting in him sustaining serious injuries.
ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said: “At approximately 20.30pm, paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying next to the vehicle. The man was immediately treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. Three more men, who were passengers, did not sustain any serious injuries.”
The details surrounding the crash are not yet known and are being investigated.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Delegates leave ANC KZN consultative conference after it's called off
-
DA provincial leadership wants newly-elected Knysna mayor to resign
-
Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council
-
[WATCH] Mantashe drowned out by singing crowd at ANC KZN consultative conference
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.