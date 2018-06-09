[LISTEN] Is good nutrition essential for good brain function in kids?
Radio 702 | Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush speaks to Radio 702 presenter Ray White about this truth.
JOHANNESBURG - It’s a fact that good nutrition is essential for good brain function in kids.
Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush speaks to Radio 702 presenter Ray White about this truth on the #WeekendBreakfast as she discusses how parents can use food to help their children cope better in the classroom.
Bush says parents tend to think that if their kids eat something, they’ll be fine.
It’s insane that some parents want to customise a meal for each child, Bush said.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Phahlane reacts to State’s withdrawal of corruption charges
-
[LISTEN] How plastic pollution harms water, ecosystem
-
[LISTEN] Doping in school sport
-
[LISTEN] Carrim: Lessons to be learnt from Shivambu-Momoniat row
-
[LISTEN] The 'voiceless' network with no contracts, non-expiring data
-
[LISTEN] What's the culture of gun ownership in SA?
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to axe Motsoaledi
-
[LISTEN] Would you give up all your assets to be a housewife?
-
[LISTEN] 'Knysna looking much better than a year ago'
-
[LISTEN] DA to deal with #KnysnaMayor issue
-
[LISTEN] EFF's Floyd Shivambu responds to row with Ismail Momoniat
-
[LISTEN] Woolworths to stop using non-recyclable plastic bags
-
[LISTEN] Here’s what happens to our bodies in winter
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about SIM swap scam
-
[LISTEN] Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack
-
[LISTEN] #ThatsNotOK: Sexual harassment in film & TV sector
-
[LISTEN] Krotoa vs Madikizela-Mandela in CT airport renaming
-
[LISTEN] Kate Turkington on money, travel and her new book
-
[LISTEN] 'Only 18% of South Africans have friends from other races'
-
[LISTEN] Sitole: Less than 5% of police are corrupt
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy (The Decision)
-
[LISTEN] State of basic education in SA
-
[LISTEN] A glimpse into the future of consumption
-
[LISTEN] How safe are children in public schools?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.