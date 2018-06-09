[LISTEN] Is good nutrition essential for good brain function in kids?

Radio 702 | Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush speaks to Radio 702 presenter Ray White about this truth.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a fact that good nutrition is essential for good brain function in kids.

Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush speaks to Radio 702 presenter Ray White about this truth on the #WeekendBreakfast as she discusses how parents can use food to help their children cope better in the classroom.

Bush says parents tend to think that if their kids eat something, they’ll be fine.

It’s insane that some parents want to customise a meal for each child, Bush said.

