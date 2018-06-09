Lenasia community patroller shot & killed outside his home
It’s understood Rajan Reddy’s daughter was dropping off a family member at his home on Friday night when he was attacked by an unknown suspect.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 41-year-old community patroller was shot and killed outside his home in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.
It’s understood Rajan Reddy’s daughter was dropping off a family member at his home on Friday night when he was attacked by an unknown suspect.
Police say the motive for the murder is unknown and no arrests have been made.
Spokesperson Mpanda Khoza has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
“She was dropping somebody at her place at home when suddenly they heard dogs barking and then the father came out, who happens to be a community patroller. He was shot three times by an unknown male who fled on foot.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
