City of Joburg looking at various proposals to resolve Lenasia power crisis

Residents of Extension 9 and 10 barricaded the M43 with rocks and burning tyres on Wednesday to protest over a lack of electricity and continuous power interruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Services Nico de Jager says the city is looking at various proposals to resolve the current electricity crisis in Lenasia.

De Jager says the power outages were caused by a trip at the Nirvana power station in Lenasia which was a direct result of overloading, cable and fuse theft. He says the city wants to secure substations to avoid vandalism.

De Jager says the city had an electrification project going on in Thembelihle and going forward, the city still has to go back and bring more people onto the grid.