JMPD discovers dagga, confiscates liquor during operation nightlife
Officers inspected nightclubs and taverns in Alexandra township and Yeoville during operation nightlife.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) discovered marijuana and confiscated more than 50 cases of liquor during raids carried out overnight.
Officers inspected nightclubs and taverns in Alexandra township and Yeoville during operation nightlife.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “At least 12 nightclubs were inspected in Yeoville on Friday night and four more in Alexandra. JMPD K9 sniffer dog discovered dagga at one of the clubs and 60 cases of beer was confiscated from two clubs which were not complying with regulation. One club had to pay a fine of R5,000 for non-compliance with the Liquor Board Act regulation.”
Meanwhile, Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says the feedback on these operations has been positive.
“This is an operation aimed especially to bring back law and order within our city. Our JMPD officers have been going out on a daily basis. But, so far, the operation has yielded tremendous positive results, and we’ve been receiving a lot of good comments from the public.”
Operation nightlife inspections are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
ANC KZN apologises to Gwede Mantashe
-
DA planning to become biggest party in Gauteng
-
Man critically injured after crashing into lamp post
-
Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.