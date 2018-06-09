JMPD discovers dagga, confiscates liquor during operation nightlife

Officers inspected nightclubs and taverns in Alexandra township and Yeoville during operation nightlife.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) discovered marijuana and confiscated more than 50 cases of liquor during raids carried out overnight.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “At least 12 nightclubs were inspected in Yeoville on Friday night and four more in Alexandra. JMPD K9 sniffer dog discovered dagga at one of the clubs and 60 cases of beer was confiscated from two clubs which were not complying with regulation. One club had to pay a fine of R5,000 for non-compliance with the Liquor Board Act regulation.”

Meanwhile, Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says the feedback on these operations has been positive.

“This is an operation aimed especially to bring back law and order within our city. Our JMPD officers have been going out on a daily basis. But, so far, the operation has yielded tremendous positive results, and we’ve been receiving a lot of good comments from the public.”

Operation nightlife inspections are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

