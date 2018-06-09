Jayde Panayiotou murder: State against middleman Siyoni’s release from custody
The self-confessed middleman is accused of sourcing hitmen to kill Jayde Panayiotou in 2015, on the orders of her spouse, Christopher Panayiotou.
CAPE TOWN - The self-confessed middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder will find out later in June whether he will be released from custody.
Luthando Siyoni’s bail application continued in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.
He’s accused of sourcing hitmen to kill the PE school teacher in 2015, on the orders of her spouse, Christopher Panayiotou.
Panayiotou and two others have been convicted for her murder and are currently serving lengthy prison sentences.
The prosecution has argued extensively against Siyoni’s release from custody.
Meanwhile, Siyoni’s attorney has told the court his client is not a flight risk.
The defence also denied claims that the accused evaded arrest for several months, instead claiming he was unaware police were looking for him.
The former bouncer was arrested in Kwazakhele in May and charged with Jayde Panayiotou’s murder.
Siyoni initially turned State witness but was declared a hostile witness after failing to cooperate with the State during cross-examination.
He refused to turn on his former boss Christopher Panayiotou and three others.
His immunity from prosecution was therefore revoked.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
