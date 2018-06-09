Golden Arrow bus driver recovering after being shot
The man was shot six times while driving into a depot earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus driver is recovering in hospital after he was shot several times during an attack in Philippi.
Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says at this stage, the motive for the attack is not clear but the bus service is working closely with the South African Police Services (SAPS).
“We would urge anybody who has any information to please come forward.”
“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to hospital for treatment. No one has been arrested at this stage,” says SAPS Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.
The police are investigating a case of attempted murder. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crimestop.
