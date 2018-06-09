Gift of The Givers starts R15m borehole intervention to help Sutherland

The organisation’s Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says the sustainability of the region is dependent on water.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of The Givers says it’s started interventions to assist Sutherland in the Northern Cape from collapse.

The organisation says 200 bales of fodder, sponsored by farmers in the North West, have been delivered to the tiny Northern Cape town.

The organisation’s Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says the sustainability of the region is dependent on water.

Sooliman says all 200 boreholes in the town are drying up as the water levels have significantly dropped as a result of severe drought conditions.

He adds that they plan to assist the area with establishing and drilling new boreholes at an estimated cost of R15 million.

“We sent our hydrologist to examine the area. We said look, we can find water but all 200 boreholes have sort of shutdown because the water levels have dropped below the water table. So, now we need to dig deeper boreholes and our drilling team will be going on Monday (11 June).”

@GiftoftheGivers is intervening urgently to try and save Sutherland. Here's a letter from a Sutherland farmer describing their fight for survival: https://t.co/TnVNBmgRvt #SavingSutherland pic.twitter.com/jtrksulFat — Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) June 5, 2018

A drilling team will arrive with two rigs on Monday followed by the delivery of 40 000 litres of diesel in the evening, paid for by us to commence the drilling process to establish 200 new boreholes, Gift of the Givers said in a statement.

“Later in the week our trucks will be collecting and delivering more fodder. This will be followed by food parcels, blankets, hygiene packs and warm clothing for the farm labourers, the general population and school children (who will be provided with 5000 specially formulated nutritious meals).”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)