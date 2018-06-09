Fatal Masiphumelele Taxi Rank shooting linked to routes dispute
Local
A taxi owner was killed, and four other people injured when an unknown shooter opened fire at the rank on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - The DA ward councillor in Fish Hoek, Felicity Purchase, says the fatal Masiphumelele Taxi Rank shooting appears to be related to a dispute over routes.
A taxi owner was killed, and four other people injured when an unknown shooter opened fire at the rank on Thursday night.
The councillor says no arrests have been made.
“It’s taxi-related, unfortunately, one taxi owner was killed and a security man from the taxi rank and passengers were also injured.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.