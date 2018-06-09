Fatal Masiphumelele Taxi Rank shooting linked to routes dispute

A taxi owner was killed, and four other people injured when an unknown shooter opened fire at the rank on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - The DA ward councillor in Fish Hoek, Felicity Purchase, says the fatal Masiphumelele Taxi Rank shooting appears to be related to a dispute over routes.

A taxi owner was killed, and four other people injured when an unknown shooter opened fire at the rank on Thursday night.

The councillor says no arrests have been made.

“It’s taxi-related, unfortunately, one taxi owner was killed and a security man from the taxi rank and passengers were also injured.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)