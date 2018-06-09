Ennerdale teen mistakenly shot & killed by father laid to rest
Luyanda Tshabalala’s friends and family gathered at the Pastor Watson Church to pay their last respect to the late 16-year-old.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of a pupil who was mistakenly shot and killed by his father was held at a church in Ennerdale on Saturday morning.
Luyanda Tshabalala’s friends and family gathered at the Pastor Watson Church to pay their last respect to the late 16-year-old.
Tshabalala’s father was sleeping before he allegedly shot his son after he was startled by a knock on the window of his car.
The deceased’s father appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate Court on Thursday and was released on a warning.
The 51-year-old said that he mistakenly shot his son, who was attending extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School on Tuesday night.
VIDEO: Tears as father who allegedly shot son is released on warning
The pupil was lauded as a leader who was always willing to help others.
The Fred Norman Secondary School that Tshabalala attended says it will institute an award in his honour.
VIDEO: Pupil shot, killed at Ennerdale school
GUN OWNERSHIP AND USAGE IN SOUTH AFRICA
The debate about gun ownership and usage in South Africa has come under the spotlight once again, this time after a father accidentally shot and killed his son.
One of Gun Free South Africa’s arguments centres around access to guns.
The organisation's Adele Kirsten said: “The evidence shows that when you reduce access to these guns or gun theft and work with stronger guns laws, we half our gun related deaths.”
John Welsh from the Gun Owners’ Association of South Africa disagrees.
“The issue, in our view, is not the firearms, the issue is people. What Gun Free SA mentioned with regard to corruption and training and competence. We agree with that.”
Meanwhile, the teenager's family says it believes the father's explanation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
ANC KZN apologises to Gwede Mantashe
-
DA planning to become biggest party in Gauteng
-
Man critically injured after crashing into lamp post
-
Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.