Ennerdale teen mistakenly shot & killed by father laid to rest

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of a pupil who was mistakenly shot and killed by his father was held at a church in Ennerdale on Saturday morning.

Luyanda Tshabalala’s friends and family gathered at the Pastor Watson Church to pay their last respect to the late 16-year-old.

Tshabalala’s father was sleeping before he allegedly shot his son after he was startled by a knock on the window of his car.

The deceased’s father appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate Court on Thursday and was released on a warning.

The 51-year-old said that he mistakenly shot his son, who was attending extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School on Tuesday night.

The pupil was lauded as a leader who was always willing to help others.

The Fred Norman Secondary School that Tshabalala attended says it will institute an award in his honour.

GUN OWNERSHIP AND USAGE IN SOUTH AFRICA

The debate about gun ownership and usage in South Africa has come under the spotlight once again, this time after a father accidentally shot and killed his son.

One of Gun Free South Africa’s arguments centres around access to guns.

The organisation's Adele Kirsten said: “The evidence shows that when you reduce access to these guns or gun theft and work with stronger guns laws, we half our gun related deaths.”

John Welsh from the Gun Owners’ Association of South Africa disagrees.

“The issue, in our view, is not the firearms, the issue is people. What Gun Free SA mentioned with regard to corruption and training and competence. We agree with that.”

Meanwhile, the teenager's family says it believes the father's explanation.

