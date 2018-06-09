Delegates leave ANC KZN consultative conference after it's called off

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced earlier today that the conference will not go ahead due to disruptions.

EMPANGENI - African National Congress (ANC) delegates have begun leaving the University of Zululand in Richards Bay after the KwaZulu-Natal consultative conference was called off.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced earlier today that the conference will not go ahead due to disruptions.

There was chaos at the gathering last night when Mantashe tried to address delegates, but he was drowned out in song by a group singing songs in support of ex-president Jacob Zuma

Mantashe says it's clear that the disruptions were factional.

A planned elective conference was interdicted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday by disgruntled members due to irregularities.