Delegates leave ANC KZN consultative conference after it's called off

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Delegates leave ANC KZN consultative conference after it's called off

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced earlier today that the conference will not go ahead due to disruptions.

ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
28 minutes ago

EMPANGENI - African National Congress (ANC) delegates have begun leaving the University of Zululand in Richards Bay after the KwaZulu-Natal consultative conference was called off.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced earlier today that the conference will not go ahead due to disruptions.

There was chaos at the gathering last night when Mantashe tried to address delegates, but he was drowned out in song by a group singing songs in support of ex-president Jacob Zuma

Mantashe says it's clear that the disruptions were factional.

A planned elective conference was interdicted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday by disgruntled members due to irregularities.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA