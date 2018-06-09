Delegates leave ANC KZN consultative conference after it's called off
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced earlier today that the conference will not go ahead due to disruptions.
EMPANGENI - African National Congress (ANC) delegates have begun leaving the University of Zululand in Richards Bay after the KwaZulu-Natal consultative conference was called off.
There was chaos at the gathering last night when Mantashe tried to address delegates, but he was drowned out in song by a group singing songs in support of ex-president Jacob Zuma
Mantashe says it's clear that the disruptions were factional.
A planned elective conference was interdicted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday by disgruntled members due to irregularities.
