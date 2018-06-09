DA turns its attention to ‘neglected’ rural areas
The Federal Executive has called on South Africans to apply to be DA public representatives in Parliament and legislatures.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says rural areas in the country have been neglected, and his party plans to change that.
He says the DA has adopted a strong rural approach, along with the development of welfare.
Speaking at a media briefing after the Federal Executive meeting on Saturday, Maimane also announced that his party would be focusing on increasing its electoral support in Gauteng, calling the province a battleground for the 2019 elections.
Maimane says his party will go into official election campaign mode in June.
He says, thereafter, the party will launch provincial premier candidates across the country.
“We don’t ask people to say you must come into the organisation so that you can end up in Parliament. Our applications are open online, everybody and anybody must apply.”
Maimane says he has also written to the Speaker of The National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, requesting an urgent debate on the road accident fund and general fuel levies as the cost of living is high.
The Federal Executive has also called on South Africans to apply to be DA public representatives in Parliament and legislatures, saying only qualified and competent applicants will be fielded as officials.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC KZN apologises to Gwede Mantashe
-
DA planning to become biggest party in Gauteng
-
[WATCH] Mantashe drowned out by singing crowd at ANC KZN consultative conference
-
DA provincial leadership wants newly-elected Knysna mayor to resign
-
Mantashe: ANC KZN consultative conference can't go on due to disruptions
-
Zuma’s criminal trial unlikely to get underway this year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.