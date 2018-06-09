DA turns its attention to ‘neglected’ rural areas

The Federal Executive has called on South Africans to apply to be DA public representatives in Parliament and legislatures.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says rural areas in the country have been neglected, and his party plans to change that.

He says the DA has adopted a strong rural approach, along with the development of welfare.

Speaking at a media briefing after the Federal Executive meeting on Saturday, Maimane also announced that his party would be focusing on increasing its electoral support in Gauteng, calling the province a battleground for the 2019 elections.

Maimane says his party will go into official election campaign mode in June.

He says, thereafter, the party will launch provincial premier candidates across the country.

“We don’t ask people to say you must come into the organisation so that you can end up in Parliament. Our applications are open online, everybody and anybody must apply.”

Maimane says he has also written to the Speaker of The National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, requesting an urgent debate on the road accident fund and general fuel levies as the cost of living is high.

The Federal Executive has also called on South Africans to apply to be DA public representatives in Parliament and legislatures, saying only qualified and competent applicants will be fielded as officials.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)