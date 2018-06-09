DA provincial leadership wants newly-elected Knysna mayor to resign
Mark Willemse was elected earlier this week after an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in Eleanore Bouw-Spies resulted in her being ousted from the mayorship.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to the newly elected Knysna mayor- requesting he resigns from the position.
DA provincial leadership met with Mark Willemse yesterday.
Willemse was elected earlier this week after an African National Congress-sponsored motion of no confidence in Eleanore Bouw-Spies resulted in her being ousted from the mayorship.
The DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has described the mayor swap as a coup.
Madikizela says Willemse currently holds two executive positions, therefore the DA has requested him to give up the position of mayor.
“He is the speaker of the Eden District Municipality. We immediately wrote him a letter asking him to resign as the mayor. By law, the deputy mayor will act as mayor for a very short period and we must correct this.”
Madikizela says the party will now embark on a process to elect a new Knysna mayor.
If Willemse heeds the party’s call to step down, newly-elected deputy mayor Willie van Aswegen of the Congress of The People (Cope) will step in.
Van Aswegen will serve as interim mayor until a new person is elected.
