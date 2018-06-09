DA planning to become biggest party in Gauteng

The party says it is looking at what it has termed excellent officials to build caucuses that represent the country’s diversity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on South Africans to put forward their names and apply to be public representatives in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

The party says it is looking at what it has termed excellent officials to build caucuses that represent the country’s diversity, urging applicants to apply before 30 June.

The party held its 2-day Federal Executive (FedEx) meeting in its offices in Bruma, east of Johannesburg.

The FedEx has also outlined its plans to become the biggest party in Gauteng after next year’s general elections and retain the Western Cape with an increased majority.

#DAFedex Maimane says the DA believes without doubt that it’ll increase its membership, specifically KZN. PP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party plans to substantially increase its percentage of the ballots won; targeting provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the North West, saying that is where the African National Congress (ANC) is currently deeply divided.

“More specifically, I want to raise the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Many of you would have watched yesterday (8 June) about the fact that even the ANC can’t hold a congress in KZN.”

He says the ANC KZN’s delay in holding its conference, which was interdicted on Friday night, will create leeway for his party to advance on getting voters.

“The people of KwaZulu-Natal have been calling me, saying you must come in so that we can set up a programme where we can ensure that the ANC deeps below in that particular province.”

The party says its focus is now pushing the ANC below the 50% threshold at next year’s elections.

#DAFedex Maimane: We have seen also the growth of the IFP, and we analyze how to raise our numbers while the ANC itself struggles to hold its provincial congress there. PP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)