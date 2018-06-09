ComradesMarathon route map & road closures

The race will start at 5:30am outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finish 12 hours later at the landmark Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - While runners gear up for the 93rd Comrades Marathon on Sunday, 10 June, motorists have been urged to take note of road closures for the event.

Race Director, Rowyn James has confirmed that the following road closures will be in place for Comrades race day.