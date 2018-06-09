Committee welcomes SA’s election into UN Security Council

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Committee welcomes SA’s election into UN Security Council

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations has congratulated the Department of International Relations, saying Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s work is praiseworthy.

Minister Sisulu had preview interviews with different media houses on the sidelines of Minister’s reception on the campaign for the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Picture: DIRCO.
Minister Sisulu had preview interviews with different media houses on the sidelines of Minister’s reception on the campaign for the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Picture: DIRCO.
Pelane Phakgadi one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on International Relations has welcomed South Africa’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Due to begin officially in January 2019, the appointment follows an announcement made by the UN General Assembly on Friday, stating that South Africa has been voted for a two-year membership in the council.

The 15-nation council mediates with countries and has powers to impose sanctions and approve the use of force.

The committee has congratulated the Department of International Relations, saying Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s work is praiseworthy.

The committee's chairperson, Siphosezwe Masango, said: “South Africa will be able to play an intervention, mediation and peace-making role. A role at a very strategic level as a peacemaker and mediator among other nations. This place South African as an important global player.”

‘VICTORY FOR PEACE’

The African National Congress has welcomed the third election of South Africa as a non-permanent member of the Un Security Council.

The party says that move is a victory for peace and an opportunity to address the root causes of conflict on the continent.

The party’s International Relations Sub-Committee has acknowledged the 183 of the 190 countries who voted for South Africa.

Sisulu says she has hopes that the government will implement the recommendations of the ANC’s 54th national conference on its International Relations stance.

She adds that South Africa will also be monitoring the upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe.

“Elections anywhere in the African continent are of interest to us because the more you have a free and fair election, the more you have peace in the continent.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA