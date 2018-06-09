Committee welcomes SA’s election into UN Security Council
The Portfolio Committee on International Relations has congratulated the Department of International Relations, saying Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s work is praiseworthy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on International Relations has welcomed South Africa’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
Due to begin officially in January 2019, the appointment follows an announcement made by the UN General Assembly on Friday, stating that South Africa has been voted for a two-year membership in the council.
The 15-nation council mediates with countries and has powers to impose sanctions and approve the use of force.
The committee has congratulated the Department of International Relations, saying Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s work is praiseworthy.
The committee's chairperson, Siphosezwe Masango, said: “South Africa will be able to play an intervention, mediation and peace-making role. A role at a very strategic level as a peacemaker and mediator among other nations. This place South African as an important global player.”
‘VICTORY FOR PEACE’
The African National Congress has welcomed the third election of South Africa as a non-permanent member of the Un Security Council.
The party says that move is a victory for peace and an opportunity to address the root causes of conflict on the continent.
The party’s International Relations Sub-Committee has acknowledged the 183 of the 190 countries who voted for South Africa.
Sisulu says she has hopes that the government will implement the recommendations of the ANC’s 54th national conference on its International Relations stance.
She adds that South Africa will also be monitoring the upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe.
“Elections anywhere in the African continent are of interest to us because the more you have a free and fair election, the more you have peace in the continent.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
DA planning to become biggest party in Gauteng
-
ANC KZN apologises to Gwede Mantashe
-
Man critically injured after crashing into lamp post
-
Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.