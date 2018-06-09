Candidates who received Grandwest CSI bursaries urged to pay it forward
The Western Cape Social Development Minister Albert Fritz addressed the Grandwest CSI bursary graduation ceremony and congratulated the students who have achieved great results.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department is urging 16 candidates who received bursaries to rather pay it forward instead of repaying the money.
The 16 young people graduated from various maths, technology and engineering degrees.
Western Cape Social Development spokesperson Sihle Ngobese said: “This is a group of 16 young people who received bursaries from the Grandwest CSI Bursary Fund. This fund is actually quite innovative in that it doesn’t expect the young people to the money back, but instead required that they volunteer some of their time and pay it forward.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
