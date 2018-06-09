ANC KZN says to abide by court interdict
ANC KZN coordinator Zikalala said they hope the court action will not derail efforts to unify the ANC in the province.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it's going to abide by a court interdict which has halted the provincial elective conference from going ahead.
Branch leaders from four regions approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday arguing the conference could not go ahead due to irregularities.
Some ANC delegates protested last night against a decision to turn the conference into a consultative one.
ANC KZN coordinator Sihle Zikalala explained to delegates gathered at the University of Zululand that they could not elect leadership at the conference after the court judgement. He said although they did not have time to study the court application before it was heard, they will abide by the court ruling.
“We are going to proceed, but we will proceed as a consultative conference,” Zikalala said.
Some delegates, mainly from the eThekwini region, were angered by the singing ‘we are tired of the courts’.
Zikalala said they hope the court action will not derail efforts to unify the ANC in the province.
Popular in Politics
-
High Court interdicts ANC KZN provincial conference
-
Zuma’s criminal trial unlikely to get underway this year
-
‘Tired of keeping quiet’ - Zuma threatens to expose accusers
-
FS mayor suspended for insulting Ramaphosa on Facebook
-
Mahumapelo pledges unwavering support for Zuma
-
Land reform isn't a threat, Ramaphosa tells white Afrikaners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.