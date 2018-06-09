ANC KZN says to abide by court interdict

ANC KZN coordinator Zikalala said they hope the court action will not derail efforts to unify the ANC in the province.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it's going to abide by a court interdict which has halted the provincial elective conference from going ahead.

Branch leaders from four regions approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday arguing the conference could not go ahead due to irregularities.

Some ANC delegates protested last night against a decision to turn the conference into a consultative one.

ANC KZN coordinator Sihle Zikalala explained to delegates gathered at the University of Zululand that they could not elect leadership at the conference after the court judgement. He said although they did not have time to study the court application before it was heard, they will abide by the court ruling.

“We are going to proceed, but we will proceed as a consultative conference,” Zikalala said.

Some delegates, mainly from the eThekwini region, were angered by the singing ‘we are tired of the courts’.

Zikalala said they hope the court action will not derail efforts to unify the ANC in the province.