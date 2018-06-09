ANC KZN: Re-run of conference to go ahead by end of June

ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala says delegates want to have an elected and legitimate leadership structure in KZN to oversee the running of the party’s election campaign trail.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and its national leadership say a re-run of the provincial conference will go ahead by the end of June.

Proceedings were brought to a standstill after 44 branches from divided regions brought an urgent court interdict to stop the gathering at the University of Zululand.

In their court papers, the disgruntled ANC leaders from the Moses Mabhida, Ukhahlamba, Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala regions claim some branches were going to be included illegally.

The matter is expected to return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 7 July.

After the ANC took a decision to then convert the gathering to a consultative conference, that meeting descended into chaos as delegates shouted down national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, by singing songs of praise to former president Jacob Zuma.

#ANCKZN [WATCH] Sihle Zikalala explains what will happen going forward regarding the court interdict. He says they are clear that they want to “challenge the conduct of the Judge.” ZN pic.twitter.com/pMQi1itYlK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018

“We’ll be engaging with outstanding branches that have not convened BGMs and some of the comrades who’ve raised issues, finalise those issues and go to regional conferences where we are ready; in Harry Gwala, Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida.”

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nocawe Mafu says another attempt to go to a conference will happen next month.

“And we’re very confident that in the process of dealing with whatever challenges that have risen out of the conference not taking place we’ll be able to deal with them and this conference will be reconvened.”

On the matter related to the court interdict, Zikalala says they aim to seek an early return to have their legal matter resolved before they reconvene the next provincial conference.

[WATCH] Sihle Zikalala has apologized to the ANC as a whole and it’s national chair Gwede Mantashe for yesterday’s chaos. He says Mantashe is a victim of the perception that some national officials peddle divisions and meddle in provincial politics. ZN pic.twitter.com/IPAQ0kHmIX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)