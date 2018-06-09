Popular Topics
ANC KZN apologises to Gwede Mantashe

ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala says the conduct of their delegates who disrupted Mantashe embarrasses the ruling party in the province.

ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala addressing the media. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala addressing the media. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has apologised to ANC National chairperson Gwede Mantashe for its members heckling him and disrupting his address on Friday evening.

Mantashe was meant to address the provincial conference that was turned into a consultative conference after a court interdict.

ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala says the conduct of their delegates who disrupted Mantashe embarrasses the ruling party in the province.

ANC delegates at the University of Zululand disrupted Mantashe and prevented him from addressing the meeting.

Zikalala says that behaviour is foreign to ANC tradition and culture.

Zikalala says the disruptions were a result of frustrations from ANC members over the court decision to interdict the conference.

The consultative conference was abandoned on Saturday morning as a result of the disruptions.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

