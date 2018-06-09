ANC KZN apologises to Gwede Mantashe
ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala says the conduct of their delegates who disrupted Mantashe embarrasses the ruling party in the province.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has apologised to ANC National chairperson Gwede Mantashe for its members heckling him and disrupting his address on Friday evening.
Mantashe was meant to address the provincial conference that was turned into a consultative conference after a court interdict.
#ANCKZN [WATCH] Delegates continuously drown out ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe by singing “Wenzeni uZuma awuphendule.” After ignoring the delegates , Mantashe hit back insisting he will address this conference.ZN pic.twitter.com/IGNMqSbqJ7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018
ANC delegates at the University of Zululand disrupted Mantashe and prevented him from addressing the meeting.
Zikalala says that behaviour is foreign to ANC tradition and culture.
[WATCH] Sihle Zikalala has apologized to the ANC as a whole and it’s national chair Gwede Mantashe for yesterday’s chaos. He says Mantashe is a victim of the perception that some national officials peddle divisions and meddle in provincial politics. ZN pic.twitter.com/IPAQ0kHmIX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018
Zikalala says the disruptions were a result of frustrations from ANC members over the court decision to interdict the conference.
The consultative conference was abandoned on Saturday morning as a result of the disruptions.
#ANCKZN [WATCH] Sihle Zikalala explains what will happen going forward regarding the court interdict. He says they are clear that they want to “challenge the conduct of the Judge.” ZN pic.twitter.com/pMQi1itYlK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 9, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
