Zuma willing to face charges if corruption trial proceeds
Former president Jacob Zuma has thanked those who came out to support him during his court appearance on Friday.
DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has thanked those who came out to support him during his court appearance on Friday.
Zuma says he won’t back down and is willing to face the 16 charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering against him if the trial proceeds.
He made a brief appearance in court earlier on Friday where the matter was postponed to 27 July.
#ZumaCharges The former president has taken the stage. He starts by thanking those who are here, the religious leaders, Mahumapelo, Van Rooyen and Motsoeneng. pic.twitter.com/yLknewRQXR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018
His lawyer Michael Hulley told the court they’re waiting for a response from the Presidency regarding issues surrounding funding.
State prosecutor Billy Downer meanwhile says the prosecution's team is ready to go to trial.
Downer says by the time the matter resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High in July, the defence should have clarified the issue regarding who will pay for Zuma’s legal fees.
He says a trial date and timetable should be agreed upon on that day.
“The preceding judge at the next appearance will be informed of the progress of that whole procedure and hopefully in that way we can move this matter to a trial date.”
During proceedings in April downer said the State was ready to go to trial on 12 November.
#ZumaCharges Zuma is explaining to his supporters what happened in the court today. He says the case is postponed to the 27th of July. His supporters chant they will come back to support him. QH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018
At the same time, Michael Hulley told deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo that they still plan to take the decision to reinstate the charges against Zuma on review.
The response from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office is likely to shape the direction of this matter because of Zuma’s funding problems.
#ZumaCharges Zuma: I thank you a lot that yesterday was cold and you came to support me. I was in Nkandla. It means a lot to me. QH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
