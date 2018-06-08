Zuma to appear in court as trial date yet to be decided

Depending on the legal strategy adopted by Zuma’s team, a trial date could be agreed upon if no further applications are brought forward.

DURBAN – As president Jacob Zuma prepares to appear in court again on Friday, the legal strategy adopted by his team this morning will determine how soon the trial may begin.

Zuma sat in the dock for the first time as accused number one in April at the Durban High Court.

The former president is facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money-laundering and fraud.

This week Zuma suffered a blow after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams denied a request through his lawyers to have a stay of prosecution pending the legal battle over who will foot the bill.

The matter was provisionally postponed until today to allow Zuma’s lawyers to file an application to review the decision to prosecute him again.

The former president’s lawyers missed the main deadline to submit this request.

The matter is also likely to be adjourned.

The State’s lawyers have previously expressed their readiness to go to trial from 12 November.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)