Zuma's legal team waiting for Presidency's response on legal cost funding

The matter was postponed to the 27th of July to allow the former president’s lawyers time to seek clarity on who will pay his legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley told deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo that they’re waiting for a response from the Presidency regarding issues surrounding funding.

State prosecutor Billy Downer told the court that the prosecutions team is ready to go to trial.

Zuma is facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money-laundering and fraud linked to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal.

Downer says that by the time the matter resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in July, the defence should have clarified the issue regarding who will pay for Zuma’s legal fees.

He says a trial date and timetable should be agreed upon on that day.

During proceedings in April, Downer said the State was ready to go to trial on 12 November.

At the same time, Hulley told Judge Madondo that they still plan to take the decision to reinstate the charges against Zuma on review.

The response from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office is likely to shape the direction of this matter because of Zuma’ s funding problems.