Zuma's legal team waiting for Presidency's response on legal cost funding

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zuma's legal team waiting for Presidency's response on legal cost funding

The matter was postponed to the 27th of July to allow the former president’s lawyers time to seek clarity on who will pay his legal fees.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley told deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo that they’re waiting for a response from the Presidency regarding issues surrounding funding.

State prosecutor Billy Downer told the court that the prosecutions team is ready to go to trial.

The matter was postponed to the 27th of July to allow the former president’s lawyers time to seek clarity on who will pay his legal fees.

Zuma is facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money-laundering and fraud linked to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal.

Downer says that by the time the matter resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in July, the defence should have clarified the issue regarding who will pay for Zuma’s legal fees.

He says a trial date and timetable should be agreed upon on that day.

During proceedings in April, Downer said the State was ready to go to trial on 12 November.

At the same time, Hulley told Judge Madondo that they still plan to take the decision to reinstate the charges against Zuma on review.

The response from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office is likely to shape the direction of this matter because of Zuma’ s funding problems.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA