'Zuma remains the president of the people'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

'Zuma remains the president of the people'

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gathered for a night vigil that lasted into the early hours of Friday morning as he prepares to appear in court.

FILE: Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are seen during a night vigil held at Albert Park in Durban ahead of his court appearance on corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
FILE: Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are seen during a night vigil held at Albert Park in Durban ahead of his court appearance on corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN – Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gathered for a night vigil that lasted into the early hours of Friday morning.

The event was planned to mobilise his supporters ahead of a march to the Durban High Court planned for this morning.

Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, says that there’s a conspiracy to tarnish his father’s name and this night vigil is to show him support.

“[It's] to show support to the people that are here who are correctly supporting the former president.”

Members of Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans’ association, some wearing regalia, came in numbers to support Zuma.

Meanwhile, Black First Land First spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp says that Zuma is being attacked because he supports radical economic transformation.

“There was a coup for the removal of president Jacob Zuma. President Jacob Zuma remains the president of the people.”

Notable figures present in support of the former president includes Carl Niehaus and former ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA