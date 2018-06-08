'Zuma remains the president of the people'

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gathered for a night vigil that lasted into the early hours of Friday morning as he prepares to appear in court.

DURBAN – Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gathered for a night vigil that lasted into the early hours of Friday morning.

The event was planned to mobilise his supporters ahead of a march to the Durban High Court planned for this morning.

Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, says that there’s a conspiracy to tarnish his father’s name and this night vigil is to show him support.

“[It's] to show support to the people that are here who are correctly supporting the former president.”

Members of Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans’ association, some wearing regalia, came in numbers to support Zuma.

Meanwhile, Black First Land First spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp says that Zuma is being attacked because he supports radical economic transformation.

“There was a coup for the removal of president Jacob Zuma. President Jacob Zuma remains the president of the people.”

Notable figures present in support of the former president includes Carl Niehaus and former ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)