'When you insult the president, you insult the face of the ANC'

Lindiwe Kambule was suspended on Thursday after Luthuli House instructed the provincial party to institute disciplinary proceedings against her.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State says it hopes its suspension of the Dihlabeng Municipality’s mayor for insulting President Cyril Ramaphosa on Facebook serves as an example to all party leaders.

Lindiwe Kambule was suspended on Thursday after Luthuli House instructed the provincial party to institute disciplinary proceedings against her.

This comes after screenshots of her Facebook post in which she calls Ramaphosa a sellout emerged.

The ANC was furious when it saw the Facebook post, going as far as sending out a statement to remind its members, and especially its leaders, to respect the party’s social media policy.

Free State ANC spokesperson Thabo Meeko says that Kambule was suspended after the party’s provincial leadership convened an urgent meeting on Thursday.



“Our understanding is that she’ll take special leave, pending a disciplinary hearing.”

He says all ANC members must respect the president.

“When you insult the president, you insult the face of the ANC.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance in the Free State has described the ANC as hypocrites for suspending the mayor, saying the governing party refuses to take action against other senior leaders for serious transgressions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)