[WATCH] Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to July

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday morning on charges from almost a decade ago.

He is facing facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud.

The charges relate to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal but Zuma insists they are politically motivated.

The matter has been postponed to 27 July and Zuma told to return. He is out on a warning.

