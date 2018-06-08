[WATCH LIVE] Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption, fraud charges

Parktown Boys High teachers face action over racism, sexual misconduct claims
Former president Jacob Zuma is facing facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud.
DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma will appear in the Durban High Court on Friday morning on charges from almost a decade ago.
He is facing facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud.
The charges relate to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal but Zuma insists they are politically motivated.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption, fraud charges
