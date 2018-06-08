Van Breda to be detained in general population at Drakenstein facility

He was sentenced to three life terms this week for the murder of his mother, father, and brother and the attempted murder of his sister.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted axe murderer Henri van Breda will be making the move to the general prison population on Friday tonight but he'll still have access to his medication.

He's been kept in Pollsmoor Prison's hospital section since he was found guilty.

Van Breda's lawyer Advocate Pieter Botha had initially asked for his client to be detained in the hospital wing of Pollsmoor Prison because he relies on daily doses of chronic medication for depression and epilepsy.

Now that he's been sentenced, Van Breda will be transferred to the Drakenstein correctional facility. There, he'll be detained in general population.

His legal representative Lorinda van Niekerk says he'll still be able to have access to his medication, regardless of where he's moved to.

The defence will be appealing both the conviction and sentencing on 27 June. The State plans to oppose the appeal.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)