‘Tired of keeping quiet’ - Zuma threatens to expose accusers

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has launched a veiled attack on the South African Communist Party (SACP) which has accused him of dividing the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party has also accused him of being at the centre of a counter-revolution.

On Friday, Zuma told his supporters outside the Durban High Court that he'll expose leaders who've accused him of corruption.

The former president appeared briefly in the dock where his fraud and money laundering case was postponed to 27 July.

Zuma’s lawyers say they are waiting for a response from the Presidency on whether they will continue paying for his legal fees, but State prosecutor Billy Downer says the National Prosecuting Authority is ready to go to trial.

Speaking in isiZulu, Zuma attacked his detractors, saying those who accused him of being corrupt are corrupt themselves. The former president says he is tired of keeping quiet and will retaliate if provoked.

Other speakers before Zuma also attacked SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande.

Zuma further denied accusations that he is part of forming another political party.

