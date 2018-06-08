‘Tired of keeping quiet’ - Zuma threatens to expose accusers
On Friday, Jacob Zuma has told his supporters outside the Durban High Court that he'll expose leaders who've accused him of corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has launched a veiled attack on the South African Communist Party (SACP) which has accused him of dividing the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal.
The party has also accused him of being at the centre of a counter-revolution.
On Friday, Zuma told his supporters outside the Durban High Court that he'll expose leaders who've accused him of corruption.
The former president appeared briefly in the dock where his fraud and money laundering case was postponed to 27 July.
Zuma’s lawyers say they are waiting for a response from the Presidency on whether they will continue paying for his legal fees, but State prosecutor Billy Downer says the National Prosecuting Authority is ready to go to trial.
Speaking in isiZulu, Zuma attacked his detractors, saying those who accused him of being corrupt are corrupt themselves. The former president says he is tired of keeping quiet and will retaliate if provoked.
Other speakers before Zuma also attacked SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande.
Zuma further denied accusations that he is part of forming another political party.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to July
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Court gives Jacob Zuma a warning as corruption case postponed
-
Henri van Breda moved from Pollsmoor to Drakenstein prison
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Report: SAA CEO splurging millions on exec salaries, foreign consultants
-
Land reform isn't a threat, Ramaphosa tells white Afrikaners
-
Supra Mahumapelo, BLF among Zuma supporters at court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.