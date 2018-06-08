Teachers accused of misconduct at Parktown Boys no longer teaching there

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says all the cases that have been brought to the department’s attention are being dealt with.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says all the teachers accused of misconduct at Parktown Boys High are no longer teaching there.

Lesufi visited the school on Friday to investigate claims of assault and racism.

Last year, the school was rocked by a sex abuse scandal when a water polo coach was accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 pupils.

He says out of the six teachers accused of misconduct, two have resigned and four are facing disciplinary action.

“Two were employed by the SGB and two by the department; those who were employed by the SGB, when the charge sheets were presented to them, they also resigned. So we’re left with two educators. And on the basis of that we’ve formally informed them that they will be transferred to our district office.”

He says in their meeting with management they were made aware of a new case.

“It was brought to my attention yesterday. We received it today and a disciplinary hearing has been set for dealing with that matter."

Lesufi says the disciplinary hearings have been scheduled for later this month.