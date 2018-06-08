Popular Topics
Supra Mahumapelo, BLF among Zuma supporters at court

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo took to the podium on Friday morning, reminding those who gathered in support of the former president that he has not been found guilty.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo seen at the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma appeared. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several leaders have come out in support of former President Jacob Zuma following his corruption case at the Durban High Court.

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo took to the podium on Friday morning, reminding those who gathered in support of the former president that he has not been found guilty.

That matter was postponed to 27 July to allow the former president’s lawyers time to seek clarity on who will pay his legal fees. Zuma is facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud linked to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal.

His supporters have attacked SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande for his remarks that Zuma was dividing the ANC.

Throwing his support behind Zuma, MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus rebuked Nzimande.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama attacked the EFF and the DA for approaching the court in an effort to stop the state’s continued funding of Zuma’s defence.

Other leaders questioned why Zuma is being prosecuted now while the crowd chanted in agreement.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

