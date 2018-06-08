Supra Mahumapelo, BLF among Zuma supporters at court
Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo took to the podium on Friday morning, reminding those who gathered in support of the former president that he has not been found guilty.
JOHANNESBURG - Several leaders have come out in support of former President Jacob Zuma following his corruption case at the Durban High Court.
#ZumaCharges religious leaders are praying for Zuma while the crowd chants Amen. Meanwhile the poster has made an appearance. QH pic.twitter.com/bpI2Akhpc1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018
That matter was postponed to 27 July to allow the former president’s lawyers time to seek clarity on who will pay his legal fees. Zuma is facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud linked to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal.
His supporters have attacked SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande for his remarks that Zuma was dividing the ANC.
Throwing his support behind Zuma, MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus rebuked Nzimande.
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama attacked the EFF and the DA for approaching the court in an effort to stop the state’s continued funding of Zuma’s defence.
Other leaders questioned why Zuma is being prosecuted now while the crowd chanted in agreement.
#Zumacharges Zuma: There was a new judge today- not the same one that was there before.QH pic.twitter.com/wJXBFqCPtZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018
#ZumaCharges The former president has taken the stage. He starts by thanking those who are here, the religious leaders, Mahumapelo, Van Rooyen and Motsoeneng. pic.twitter.com/yLknewRQXR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
