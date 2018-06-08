Sixth witness to testify in Mortimer Saunders' murder trial

The trial of a man who’s admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters has been postponed to next week.

Mortimer Saunders was arrested shortly after the girl’s body was found in Epping Industria in May last year.

Saunders is due back in the dock in the Western Cape High Court next Tuesday where a sixth witness is expected to testify in his trial.

Forensic analyst Luthando Tiya wrapped up his evidence on Thursday explaining how he found a positive match of the accused's semen on the top worn by Pieters.

Blood was also found on the child's jeans but not enough DNA could be extracted to yield a profile.

Saunders has pleaded guilty to murder but insists it was not premeditated. He also admitted to necrophilia and pleaded not guilty to rape.

The court has, however, entered two not guilty pleas into the record because the State refused to accept the accused's admissions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)