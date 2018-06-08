Murray & Roberts asks antitrust body to restrict ATON voting rights
Last month, the construction firm snubbed a takeover offer from ATON, its biggest shareholder, in favour of its own deal with Aveng.
JOHANNESBURG - Murray & Roberts has asked South Africa’s competition authorities to block its biggest shareholder from fully exercising its voting rights in its proposed tie-up with rival construction firm Aveng, its spokesman said on Friday.
Last month, the construction firm snubbed a takeover offer from ATON, its biggest shareholder, in favour of its own deal with Aveng.
Murray & Roberts asked the Competition Tribunal to restrict ATON’s voting rights to the stake it held before launching the rejected takeover offer in March.
At the time, ATON held around 29% stake and has since raised that to roughly 44%.
Popular in Business
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Report: SAA CEO splurging millions on exec salaries, foreign consultants
-
Pick n Pay announces initiative to reduce plastic waste
-
Rand slumps to near 6-month low, bonds weaken
-
[LISTEN] The 'voiceless' network with no contracts, non-expiring data
-
PSA officially serves intended strike notice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.