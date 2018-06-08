Road reopened after protest in Hawston

The R43 had to be closed following a demonstration in the area.

Hermanus CPF update 08/06/18 at 07h00 :

the R43 at Hawston is open in both directions, although there is still debris on road so please drive with caution. Strong police presence.



N2 Botriver is open. — Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) June 8, 2018

It's unclear what sparked the demonstration. Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says officials are on scene.

Hermanus CPF update 07/06/2018 at 19h00 : tyres burning in R43 at Hawston again, the road is closed. Please divert via Hemel and Aarde. SAPS, Law Enforcement and traffic officials are responding. — Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) June 7, 2018

During a separate incident on Thursday, the N2 Highway was closed in the Botrivier area for a second day as a result of a protest.

On Wednesday, municipal property was also damaged during a demonstration in the area. The Theewaterskloof Municipality said it would call on Botrivier police to investigate the motive behind violent overnight protests.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)