Road reopened after protest in Hawston

The R43 had to be closed following a demonstration in the area.

Traffic officials seen along the R43 in Stanford. Picture: @WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter
Traffic officials seen along the R43 in Stanford. Picture: @WCGovSafelyHome/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The R43 has been reopened following an overnight protest in Hawston.

It's unclear what sparked the demonstration. Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says officials are on scene.

During a separate incident on Thursday, the N2 Highway was closed in the Botrivier area for a second day as a result of a protest.

On Wednesday, municipal property was also damaged during a demonstration in the area. The Theewaterskloof Municipality said it would call on Botrivier police to investigate the motive behind violent overnight protests.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

