Road reopened after protest in Hawston
The R43 had to be closed following a demonstration in the area.
CAPE TOWN - The R43 has been reopened following an overnight protest in Hawston.
Hermanus CPF update 08/06/18 at 07h00 :— Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) June 8, 2018
the R43 at Hawston is open in both directions, although there is still debris on road so please drive with caution. Strong police presence.
N2 Botriver is open.
It's unclear what sparked the demonstration. Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says officials are on scene.
Hermanus CPF update 07/06/2018 at 19h00 : tyres burning in R43 at Hawston again, the road is closed. Please divert via Hemel and Aarde. SAPS, Law Enforcement and traffic officials are responding.— Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) June 7, 2018
During a separate incident on Thursday, the N2 Highway was closed in the Botrivier area for a second day as a result of a protest.
On Wednesday, municipal property was also damaged during a demonstration in the area. The Theewaterskloof Municipality said it would call on Botrivier police to investigate the motive behind violent overnight protests.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Report: SAA CEO splurging millions on exec salaries, foreign consultants
-
FS mayor suspended for insulting Ramaphosa on Facebook
-
Zuma to appear in court as trial date yet to be decided
-
'Zuma remains the president of the people'
-
'When you insult the president, you insult the face of the ANC'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.