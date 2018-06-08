Police leadership summoned to Parliament over security at stations

Committee head Francious Beukman says it’s clear that police management has not addressed security despite being asked to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has summoned the police leadership to explain what is being done to prevent police stations from being robbed.

A station in Eden Park, Alberton, was stormed by two men on Thursday who made off with an R5 rifle.

Earlier this year, five policemen were killed when gunmen attacked a police station in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

“It’s got to do with improving their intelligence, ensuring that they’re aware of what is happening in different precincts, and very importantly, the physical security - to ensure that there are proper gates, fencing. The issue of CCTV camera is quite important and the tactical training of members.”