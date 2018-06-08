Phahlane mum on withdrawal of charges as lawyer blasts State
The NPA withdrew the case against Khomotso Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman after the court dismissed an application to postpone the matter for three months.
PRETORIA – Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has declined to comment on the withdrawal of the criminal case against him, saying his attorney had said enough in court.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the case against Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman after the court dismissed an application to postpone the matter for three months.
The trio had been accused of several counts of fraud and corruption which is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
Phahlane opted not to comment on the State’s decision to withdraw charges.
In court, his attorney accused the State of conducting a show trial and embarking on a fishing expedition, with no real intention of following through with a prosecution.
In March, the State said by yesterday it would be ready to set a trial date but instead asked for a further three months to wrap up its investigation.
The court ruled that any further delay would prejudice the accused and dismissed the application for a postponement.
Ipid says the withdrawal of the case does not amount to an acquittal and is confident the matter will soon be re-enrolled.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
FS mayor suspended for insulting Ramaphosa on Facebook
-
Claim that Maimane regrets Zille remaining in decision making structures false?
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 6 June 2018
-
'I never questioned anyone's presence in committee on basis of race'
-
[VIDEO] Tears as father who allegedly shot son is released on warning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.