Phahlane declines to comment on withdrawal of case against him

The NPA withdrew the case against Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman after the court dismissed an application to postpone the matter for three months.

FILE: Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is seen at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria where he was appearing on fraud and corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has declined to comment on the withdrawal of the criminal case against him, saying his attorney had said enough in court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the case against Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman after the court dismissed an application to postpone the matter for three months.

The trio had been accused of several counts of fraud and corruption which is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Phahlane opted not to comment on the State’s decision to withdraw charges.

In court, his attorney accused the State of conducting a show trial and embarking on a fishing expedition, with no real intention of following through with a prosecution.

In March, the State said by yesterday it would be ready to set a trial date but instead asked for a further three months to wrap up its investigation.

The court ruled any further delay would prejudice the accused and dismissed the application for a postponement.

Ipid says the withdrawal of the case does not amount to an acquittal and is confident the matter will soon be re-enrolled.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

