Parktown Boys High teachers face action over racism, sexual misconduct claims
Some of them are accused of inviting strippers and performing sexual acts on each other on the school premises.
JOHANNESBURG – Parktown Boys High is back in the headlines, this time for allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and assault against some teachers at the school.
Now the same school was rocked by a sexual scandal last year, when a waterpolo coach was accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 pupils.
The Department of Education says there are teachers who are going through a disciplinary process.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he will meet with the school management on Friday.
“We’ve commissioned a forensic investigation. There was a report, it identified six teachers, two of them with clear prima facie evidence and when we were about to charge them, they resigned.
“We remained with four that are currently going through disciplinary hearing. Two are employed by the department and then the other two are employed by the SGB.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
