Paarl man accused of killing girlfriend may get plea bargain

Jaco Oosthuizen, who appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing, is accused of killing his partner Nicola Pienaar in January last year.

CAPE TOWN - Further clarity is expected about a possible plea bargain for a Paarl man who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend at his next court appearance.

Jaco Oosthuizen appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing. He's accused of killing his partner Nicola Pienaar in January last year.

The case against Oosthuizen has been postponed until 20 June for another pre-trial conference.

The court has heard that the State and defence are still in discussion regarding the possible plea agreement.

Oosthuizen remains in custody and faces charges of theft and murder, among others. The accused was arrested after Pienaar's body was discovered in a shallow grave in his parents' backyard last year.

The deceased was last seen alive on 5 January 2017.

Oosthuizen was apprehended in Port Elizabeth a few weeks later after his girlfriend's mother had gone to the police to report her daughter missing.

At the time, he claimed to have left Pienaar in Oudtshoorn following a fight.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)