Paarl man accused of killing girlfriend may get plea bargain
Jaco Oosthuizen, who appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing, is accused of killing his partner Nicola Pienaar in January last year.
CAPE TOWN - Further clarity is expected about a possible plea bargain for a Paarl man who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend at his next court appearance.
Jaco Oosthuizen appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing. He's accused of killing his partner Nicola Pienaar in January last year.
The case against Oosthuizen has been postponed until 20 June for another pre-trial conference.
The court has heard that the State and defence are still in discussion regarding the possible plea agreement.
Oosthuizen remains in custody and faces charges of theft and murder, among others. The accused was arrested after Pienaar's body was discovered in a shallow grave in his parents' backyard last year.
The deceased was last seen alive on 5 January 2017.
Oosthuizen was apprehended in Port Elizabeth a few weeks later after his girlfriend's mother had gone to the police to report her daughter missing.
At the time, he claimed to have left Pienaar in Oudtshoorn following a fight.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Court gives Jacob Zuma a warning as corruption case postponed
-
Henri van Breda moved from Pollsmoor to Drakenstein prison
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Report: SAA CEO splurging millions on exec salaries, foreign consultants
-
Land reform isn't a threat, Ramaphosa tells white Afrikaners
-
Supra Mahumapelo, BLF among Zuma supporters at court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.