NPA: Van Breda will serve at least 25 years before parole considered

The 23-year-old has been handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, 15 years for the attempted murder of his younger sister and 12 months for defeating the administration of justice.

CAPE TOWN - Triple murderer Henri van Breda is likely to only get a chance at freedom when he's in his forties.

The 23-year-old has been handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, 15 years for the attempted murder of his younger sister and 12 months for defeating the administration of justice.

Following his sentencing on Thursday in the High Court, his lawyer said he will appeal the conviction and punishment.

Van Breda’s sentences will run concurrently, and the NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says he'll only serve one life sentence before he gets an opportunity to apply for parole.

“He will at least have to go to prison for 25 years before he is considered for parole.”

#VanBreda the NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says they will be opposing the leave to appeal application CA pic.twitter.com/ePbkzi2Oz6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018

The defence will be fighting the hefty sentencing and conviction when it applies for leave to appeal later this month.

Judge Siraj Desai did not mince his words during sentencing, describing Van Breda's actions as a “cold-blooded murder”. He said the violence was “excessive and gratuitous”.

“These attacks display a high level of innate cruelty and an almost unprecedented disregard for the welfare of one’s own family.”

Desai added that Martin Van Breda acted heroically during the attack, by using his body to cover his eldest son.

ICYMI EWN Reporter @MoniqueMortlock breaks down the sentence handed to #VanBreda pic.twitter.com/K2N3CPwXim — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)