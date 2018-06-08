Popular Topics
Go

NMB councillors fail to pass R12bn budget again

Mayor Athol Trollip says the ANC is deliberately stalling the process for the budget to be passed for the new financial year.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay councillors in Port Elizabeth have for the second week failed to pass a budget for the new financial year.

On Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) asked for a caucus break, and never returned to the chamber, leaving the council without a quorum to pass the 2018/2019 budget which should have come into effect last week.

The council can't agree on how it should be allocating funds in its R12 billion budget.

Mayor Athol Trollip says the ANC is deliberately stalling the process.

“When we handed out the ward-based budgets which took a long time to compile the ANC asked for a caucus. They then walked out and never came back again. So, it’s quite clear and they made that position clear at the first budget meeting.”

ANC caucus leader Pumelele Ndoni says not enough money is being spent on the needs of the poor.

“We wanted the budget to be skewed towards the poor areas, all the areas irrespective of which [political] party a ward councillor belongs in. As long as these areas are poor areas.”

The council is expected to attempt to vote on passing the budget again on Wednesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

