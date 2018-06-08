Popular Topics
Motsoeneng: Jacob Zuma not guilty until proven otherwise

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he will be amongst those supporting Jacob Zuma in court on Friday.

FILE: Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he will be amongst those supporting Jacob Zuma in court on Friday.

The former president is facing 16 charges related to corruption, racketeering, money-laundering and fraud.

The charges relate to his alleged involvement in the controversial arms deal but Zuma insists the 'are politically motivated.

Motsoeneg says Zuma is innocent until the court says otherwise.

“I’m going to support former president Jacob Zuma. I know that people have their own views about him but remember he’s not guilty until proven otherwise.”

Other notable figures in support of Zuma include Carl Niehaus and former African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal Secretary Super Zuma.

They gathered near the court for a night vigil that lasted into the early hours of this morning.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

