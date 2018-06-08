Moses Mabhida ANC branches to ask court to stop conference
Politics
The Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala regions are also expected to follow suit.
DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) branches from the Moses Mabhida region are on their way to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to file an urgent court interdict to stop this weekend’s provincial conference.
They claim the conference cannot go ahead until their grievances related to gatekeeping, parallel branches and bogus members are dealt with.
More info to follow.
