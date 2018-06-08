Over 7,000 officers deployed to tackle cash-in-transit heists

Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was briefing the committee on the progress being made in Gauteng, where over 74 cases have been reported since August last year.

The MEC was briefing the community safety committee on the progress being made in Gauteng, where over 74 cases have been reported since August last year.

The MEC says there have been some successes.

“Out of all the cases that have been reported, we managed to make a successful arrest in only 11 cases. The actual number of suspects we arrested are 28, for now.”

Gangs of heavily armed gunmen have staged several brazen cash van heists in recent weeks across the country.

Earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said a major effort was made to deal with heists. The police minister assured South Africans of their safety and added the South African Police Service (SAPS) would clamp down on cash-in-transit heists across the country.

“We’re trying to disarm them in a big way; simply put, we’re beginning to turn the corner.”

The minister also called on communities to work with police, saying collaboration has helped recently with a number of arrests.

WATCH: Bheki Cele briefs media

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)