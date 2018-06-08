Mahumapelo pledges unwavering support for Zuma

Supra Mahumapelo appeared alongside former president Jacob Zuma outside the Durban High Court on Friday where his corruption case was postponed to next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has pledged his unwavering support for Jacob Zuma, saying the former president is being treated unfairly.

Both the National Prosecuting Authority and the former president’s lawyer asked for the postponement, with the prosecuting authority saying it wants to study representations from arms company Thales.

Zuma’s legal counsel asked for more time to finalise issues around the former president’s legal costs.

The African National Congress North West chair says he'll always back Zuma along with the provincial party.

“We will forever support him no matter what the consequences. What happens we will support Msholozi, our president.”

