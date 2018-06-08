#JaydePanayiotou murder: Luthando Siyoni back in court for bail bid
Luthando Siyoni is believed to have found hitmen to murder Jayde Panayiotou.
CAPE TOWN - A bid to be released from custody by the self-confessed middleman in Jayde Panayiotou's murder is set to resume in the Port Elizabeth magistrates court on Friday.
Luthando Siyoni faces a murder charge. He's believed to have found hitmen to murder the Port Elizabeth school teacher. Her husband, Christopher Panayiotou, masterminded her killing.
Siyoni's bail application was postponed earlier this week. The State is opposing his release from custody.
Siyoni was apprehended in Kwazakhele last month, after he evaded arrest for several months.
He initially turned State witness but while testifying in the trial of Christopher Panayiotou and two others, the former bouncer refused to answer any questions put to him by the State. He was therefore declared a hostile witness.
Meanwhile, Panayiotou and his two accomplices have recently been denied leave to appeal their lengthy prison sentences.
Panayiotou and Sinethemba Nenembe are serving life sentences for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder. Zolani Sibeko was handed a 15-year jail term.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
