Go

[LISTEN] The 'voiceless' network with no contracts, non-expiring data

| Rain is a data-only 4G network that gives customers one plan where they'll get mobile data priced at R0.05c per megabyte, equalling R50 per gig.

JOHANNESBURG - Rain, a new data-only mobile network, is offering customers an alternative to what's already available among the big four networks, launched this Wednesday.

Rain is a data-only 4G network operating in urban metros across South Africa. It gives customers one plan where they'll get mobile data priced at R0.05c per megabyte, equalling R50 per gig. Customers will only pay for data used at the end of a month. There are no contract lock-ins, no bundles and no regular monthly fees. Data will never expire and there are no out-of-bundle rates.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rain CEO, Willem Roos.

"We're a very small player in a very very big market, so I don't think we're close to breaking any oligopoly but hopefully we can build some good products for consumers," says Roos.

Listen to the audio above for more.

